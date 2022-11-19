> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Free Practice 3

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 19th November, 2022 - 10:51pm

Full results from Free Practice 3 at the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from Yas Marina.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 15 1:24.982
2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 15 1:25.134 +0.152s
3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 20 1:25.222 +0.240s
4 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 15 1:25.395 +0.413s
5 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 16 1:25.518 +0.536s
6 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 24 1:25.571 +0.589s
7 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 23 1:25.605 +0.623s
8 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 18 1:25.950 +0.968s
9 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 13 1:26.012 +1.030s
10 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 16 1:26.051 +1.069s
11 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 17 1:26.073 +1.091s
12 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 18 1:26.076 +1.094s
13 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 19 1:26.170 +1.188s
14 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 17 1:26.189 +1.207s
15 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 12 1:26.239 +1.257s
16 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 20 1:26.298 +1.316s
17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 21 1:26.356 +1.374s
18 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 19 1:26.473 +1.491s
19 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 17 1:26.482 +1.500s
20 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 14 1:26.646 +1.664s

