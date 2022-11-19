Results: Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Free Practice 3
Full results from Free Practice 3 at the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from Yas Marina.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|15
|1:24.982
|
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|15
|1:25.134
|+0.152s
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|20
|1:25.222
|+0.240s
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|15
|1:25.395
|+0.413s
|5
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|16
|1:25.518
|+0.536s
|6
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|24
|1:25.571
|+0.589s
|7
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|23
|1:25.605
|+0.623s
|8
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|18
|1:25.950
|+0.968s
|9
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|13
|1:26.012
|+1.030s
|10
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|16
|1:26.051
|+1.069s
|11
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|17
|1:26.073
|+1.091s
|12
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|18
|1:26.076
|+1.094s
|13
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|19
|1:26.170
|+1.188s
|14
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|17
|1:26.189
|+1.207s
|15
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|12
|1:26.239
|+1.257s
|16
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|20
|1:26.298
|+1.316s
|17
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|21
|1:26.356
|+1.374s
|18
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|19
|1:26.473
|+1.491s
|19
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|17
|1:26.482
|+1.500s
|20
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|14
|1:26.646
|+1.664s
