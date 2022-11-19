Results: Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Free Practice 2
Full results from Free Practice 2 at the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from Yas Marina.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|24
|1:25.146
|
|2
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|26
|1:25.487
|+0.341s
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|29
|1:25.599
|+0.453s
|4
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|21
|1:25.761
|+0.615s
|5
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|25
|1:25.852
|+0.706s
|6
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|30
|1:25.932
|+0.786s
|7
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|27
|1:26.038
|+0.892s
|8
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|28
|1:26.043
|+0.897s
|9
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|13
|1:26.124
|+0.978s
|10
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|28
|1:26.300
|+1.154s
|11
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|27
|1:26.377
|+1.231s
|12
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|27
|1:26.395
|+1.249s
|13
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|29
|1:26.479
|+1.333s
|14
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|26
|1:26.547
|+1.401s
|15
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|29
|1:26.680
|+1.534s
|16
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|28
|1:26.750
|+1.604s
|17
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|25
|1:26.839
|+1.693s
|18
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|24
|1:26.915
|+1.769s
|19
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|28
|1:27.036
|+1.890s
|20
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|29
|1:27.262
|+2.116s
