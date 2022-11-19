> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Free Practice 2

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 19th November, 2022 - 1:04am

Full results from Free Practice 2 at the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from Yas Marina.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 24 1:25.146
2 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 26 1:25.487 +0.341s
3 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 29 1:25.599 +0.453s
4 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 21 1:25.761 +0.615s
5 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 25 1:25.852 +0.706s
6 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 30 1:25.932 +0.786s
7 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 27 1:26.038 +0.892s
8 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 28 1:26.043 +0.897s
9 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 13 1:26.124 +0.978s
10 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 28 1:26.300 +1.154s
11 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 27 1:26.377 +1.231s
12 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 27 1:26.395 +1.249s
13 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 29 1:26.479 +1.333s
14 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 26 1:26.547 +1.401s
15 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 29 1:26.680 +1.534s
16 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 28 1:26.750 +1.604s
17 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 25 1:26.839 +1.693s
18 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 24 1:26.915 +1.769s
19 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 28 1:27.036 +1.890s
20 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 29 1:27.262 +2.116s

