Live Updates: Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 19th November, 2022 - 9:15pm
Tune into Speedcafe.com’s Mobil 1 Live Updates from Yas Marina for Round 22 of the 2022 Formula 1 season, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

This weekend marks the final race for Daniel Ricciardo at McLaren as he pursues a Reserve Driver role next season.

Sebastian Vettel’s glittering career is also set to come to an end, at the venue where he secured his first world championship in 2010.

Mick Schumacher and Nicholas Latifi are also set to bow out of the sport, while a host of youngsters will get their chance to sample current F1 machinery in Free Practice 1.

Lewis Hamilton proved fastest in Free Practice 1 before going the wrong way on set-up, leaving Max Verstappen to top Free Practice 2.

