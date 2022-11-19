Formula E adds ‘Attack Charge’ for 2023

Formula E has revealed plans to introduce a 30-second quick charge pit stop in select races during the 2023 season.

The announcement of the measure comes as the category and the FIA unveiled a series of updates to the sporting regulations ahead of next year’s championship.

The ninth season of Formula E will see the debut of the Gen3 race car, which possesses both front and rear powertrains.

The new-generation single-seater is capable of punching out 600kW, with the front powertrain producing 250kW, while the rear powertrain generates 350kW.

The battery developed for the Gen3 machinery has the capability to absorb 4kWh of energy within 30 seconds.

It’s this capability that has led to the introduction of the ‘Attack Charge,’ a temporary power boost from 300kW to 350kW, that is obtained after drivers pull into pit lane for a mandatory stop during the race.

Completing the stop at a mandated time will provide the Gen3 cars with the energy boost during the race, and will allow drivers to utilise two versions of an upgraded ‘Attack Mode,’ which provides drivers with a timely boost.

The current iteration of the Attack Mode will remain for races where the Attack Charge isn’t part of the format.

Among the changes introduced, races will run over a set number of laps, rather than being timed, with more laps to be added in the event of a Safety Car or yellow flag periods.

Formula E teams will also be required to provide opportunities to drivers who have never previously competed in the category in at least two Free Practice 1 sessions over the course of the season.

The Fanboost concept, which was introduced in the maiden season of Formula E in an attempt to increase fan engagement, has been shelved.

“Our updated sporting regulations are evidence of the continued evolution and positive impact of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship for drivers, teams, partners, and fans into the consumer EV world,” Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle said.

“The combination of sporting enhancements, a step change in car performance, cutting-edge battery technology and the innovation of Attack Charge will make our racing more competitive and entertaining while showcasing the future for EV development.

“This is at the heart of what Formula E set out to achieve and we look forward to seeing the new generation come to life in Season 9.”

The ninth season of Formula E will commence in Mexico City, on January 14, 2023.