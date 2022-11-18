Formula 1 investigating wet weather bodywork

A meeting of the Formula 1 Commission in Abu Dhabi discussed removable bodywork over the rear wheels of cars to reduce spray in wet conditions.

Concerns raised by drivers that visibility in the rain has worsened under the 2022 regulations have prompted the initiative.

Under the aerodynamic regulations introduced this season, much of a car’s grip is generated under the floor of the car.

In wet conditions, that has seen more water lifted from the road by both the car’s aerodynamics and its tyres, resulting in races being suspended or delayed as drivers struggle for visibility.

In response, the FIA has commenced a study targeting the suppression of spray from the rear wheels through the “Definition of a standard bodywork kit.”

The devices will only be fitted to cars either before a race or during a red flag due to extreme weather, with preliminary work and concepts presented to the F1 Commission on Friday.

Also flagged for possible change is the timing with which DRS is enabled.

Currently, the race leader must complete two laps before Race Control enables the use of the overtaking device following the race start, restart, or Safety Car.

It’s been proposed that delay be reduced to one lap in an effort to “encourage closing racing.”

The concept is set to be trialled during the six Sprints in 2023 ahead of a possible change in all instances in 2024.

The Commission also discussed the way penalties are handed out for power unit changes.

Currently, a 10-place penalty is awarded for the first of any element outside of the allowance in the regulations. Thereafter, each element is worth only five.

“It was agreed that the current system is not a strong enough deterrent to teams to make strategic Power Unit changes, and encourages the change or more elements than needed once a driver has accumulated more than a certain level of penalty,” a statement issued by the FIA following the Commission meeting noted.

“This ultimately causes higher parts costs and undermines the PU element annual restrictions.”

That topic will continue to be discussed at the Sporting and Power Unit Advisory Committees.

Also raised was the use of tyre blankets beyond 2023, and accident damage allowances for Sprint weekends.

All matters from the meeting that require regulatory approval will need to be voted upon by the World Motor Sport Council.