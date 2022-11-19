Ferrari, Mercedes yet to commit to F1 2026 power unit rules

Ferrari and Mercedes are yet to commit to the next generation of Formula 1 power unit regulations set to be introduced in 2026.

Only three manufacturers have submitted entries so far, while it’s understood the FIA received just a single entry when the deadline for prospective manufacturers passed last month.

Audi is understood to have been the sole initial entrant, though the German marque is now believed to have been joined by Alpine (Renault) and Red Bull Powertrains.

Formula 1 is set to introduce its next generation of power units for 2026, with a greater emphasis on electrification and sustainably-fuelled internal combustion engines.

It’s envisaged that will see units produce in the region of 1000 bhp, split equally between the two power sources.

Entries were set to close on October 15, though according to RacingNews365 that has now been extended in an effort to lure more manufacturers in.

That includes both Mercedes and Ferrari, with the latter reportedly set to submit its power unit entry early next week.

There are suggestions Honda too could lodge an entry despite currently working with Red Bull Powertrains.

Porsche remains a wildcard.

It had hoped to enter with Red Bull though those talks came to nothing.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has claimed Porsche has continued discussions within the paddock with a view to entering the sport.

The company could then well opt to submit an entry too.

Ferrari’s situation meanwhile remains somewhat unclear.

The Scuderia is known to have opposed some of the concessions made for the 2026 power until regulations to entice new manufacturers into the sport.

It is expected the Maranello operation will then fall into line in the near future too, bringing the total number of confirmed power unit suppliers for 2026 to five; Audi, Alpine, Red Bull Powertrains, Mercedes, and Ferrari.

Add in a potential Porsche entry, and Honda too, and there could be as many as seven brands represented.

Currently, there are just four; Red Bull Honda, Mercedes, Renault, and Ferrari.