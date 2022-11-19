DRR retains interest in more IndyCar races

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing is still looking at expanding its IndyCar programme beyond the Indianapolis 500 after something of a false start in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The squad was once full-time in the series but has been an Indy-only effort, with one car or two, for most of the last decade while also competing in rallycross.

It has now announced a partnership with Cusick Motorsports to field Stefan Wilson next May in its #24 Chevrolet-powered Dallara.

However, all parties are interested in further starts in IndyCar.

DRR owner Dennis Reinbold said, “IndyCar has great momentum. There’s a lot to look at and a lot to be excited about.

“We’ve been really focused the last couple of years in developing our Nitro Rally Car program, which we’re underway now. It’s kind of the middle of the season with that series, so it complements IndyCar really well.

“Once the 500 starts, we’re looking at other ideas and concepts and potential races in the future.

“We haven’t locked into anything at this point in time; we’ll have those conversations, though.

“We did take a step back with COVID a little bit. Not on purpose, but it did kind of ruin our plans.

“We were down in St Pete[rsburg] ready to race when that event got called due to the pandemic, and we didn’t get our momentum back at that point in time [despite also contesting the year’s three road course races at Indianapolis].

“We’ve had some good headway in trying to reinvigorate our sponsors and our momentum going forward to do a few more races.

“To bite off a full season right now, we have all the equipment and people ready to go, but we don’t have everything in place to do that quite yet. That’s down the road.

“It’s still one of those things that we’re considering very seriously.”

Cusick Motorsports only began in 2021 and this is the first time it has linked with DRR, but Don Cusick sees great potential.

“While it’s early in the dating process, I think I’m already falling in love,” he quipped of their relationship.

“It’s really great to be with people that appreciate you and what you are doing, and the way they’ve treated Stefan is also excellent. We’re excited.

As far as other races go, yeah, we would love to do that. I think we’ll have to see how that all pans out. If we can run more races, that’s certainly something we want to do.

“The plan has always kind of been to get into more races or even into full season eventually.

“But the good teams that you want to really jump in full-time with are few and far between.

“I think for me, anyway, DRR is a very positive development.”

Wilson himself remarked, “I’m very interested in doing more races and getting the opportunity to show what I can do on a road course, on a short oval, whatever.

“I just want to go racing in IndyCar, and I think the two team owners would agree with that; they want to go racing too.”

The 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 takes place on Sunday, May 28.