TV Times: Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 18th November, 2022 - 3:12pm
Check out the weekend's TV Times as F1 heads to Abu Dhabi

Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina.

Friday, November 18

Practice 1, 20:30 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Practice 2, 23:45 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Saturday, November 19

Practice 3, 21:15 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, November 20

Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 00:15 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 01:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Post-Qualifying, 02:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pre-race, 22:30 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race, 23:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Monday, March 21

Post-Race, 02:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race highlights, 23:30
Network 10 (10 Bold)

