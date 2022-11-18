Stefan Wilson to drive for DRR in Indy 500

Stefan Wilson has been named as one Dreyer & Reinbold Racing’s (DRR) drivers for the 2023 Indianapolis 500.

The Briton’s ride in the #24 Chevrolet comes courtesy of a partnership between DRR and Cusick Motorsports, the latter of which has fielded him in both of the Indy 500 events since its creation in 2021.

“I’ve been very impressed with how hard DRR has worked at and focused on the 500,” said Wilson.

“It’s such an honour for me to join them in partnership with Cusick Motorsports and work with them on our collective goal of trying to win the Indy 500.

“There’s a great opportunity here for us to all grow together. I hope this leads to more 500s, and maybe even more races together.”

DRR is nowadays a 500-only team but ran Wilson’s late brother Justin in 2010 and 2011, when it had a full-time presence in IndyCar.

“There’s history here with this team,” noted Stefan Wilson.

“Justin spent two years with DRR back in 2010 to 2011 and secured podiums.

“I got to know Dennis [Reinbold, team owner]; Brett De Bord, director of commercial operations; and Chase Selman, general manager, really well back then, so it feels great to be rejoining them in a sense.”

Cusick competed in partnership with DragonSpeed this year, in an effort which was thrown together relatively late in the piece with the help of several teams in order to reach the traditional number of 33 starters.

The build-up is thus set to be easier in 2023.

Don Cusick, founder and CEO of Cusick Motorsports, said, “As soon as the chequered flag fell on the Indy 500 this year, we set out to find the best possible partner for the future.

“We have immense respect for what Dreyer & Reinbold Racing have done both on and off track over the years and quickly identified them as our ideal partner for this endeavour.”

Dennis Reinbold remarked, “I am excited about our new partnership with Cusick Motorsports and Stefan Wilson.

“Stefan and Don Cusick have been enjoyable to work with, and we are focused on achieving success on and off the track at the Speedway.

“We are impressed with Stefan’s work ethic and grit which, will apply well in the race car.”

Wilson finished 26th at The Brickyard this year, with his best result in IndyCar’s flagship race being the 15th he achieved in 2018, when he pitted from the lead for fuel with four laps to go.

Of late, the 33-year-old has also been racing part-time in the IMSA SportsCar Championship with Cusick, which is based at The Thermal Club which hosts an IndyCar Open Test on February 2-3.

DRR has come to typically field two cars in the Indy 500, and confirmed it will indeed do so in 2023, with details of that entry “to be announced in the near future”.

Sage Karam had driven Car #24 in 2022 while DRR’s other driver for this year’s 200-lapper at The Brickyard, Santino Ferrucci, is back full-time with AJ Foyt Racing next year.

The 107th running of the Indy 500 takes place on Sunday, May 28.