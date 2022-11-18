Results: Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Free Practice 1
Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from Yas Marina.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|21
|1:26.633
|
|2
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|29
|1:26.853
|+0.220s
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|22
|1:26.888
|+0.255s
|4
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|22
|1:26.967
|+0.334s
|5
|36
|Liam Lawson
|Red Bull Racing
|22
|1:27.201
|+0.568s
|6
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|19
|1:27.268
|+0.635s
|7
|39
|Robert Shwartzman
|Scuderia Ferrari
|23
|1:27.429
|+0.796s
|8
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|20
|1:27.619
|+0.986s
|9
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|22
|1:27.655
|+1.022s
|10
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|25
|1:27.840
|+1.207s
|11
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|27
|1:27.845
|+1.212s
|12
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|27
|1:27.891
|+1.258s
|13
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|27
|1:27.991
|+1.358s
|14
|88
|Robert Kubica
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|22
|1:28.064
|+1.431s
|15
|45
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams Racing
|23
|1:28.098
|+1.465s
|16
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|19
|1:28.142
|+1.509s
|17
|51
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|Haas F1 Team
|25
|1:28.204
|+1.571s
|18
|28
|Pato O’Ward
|McLaren F1 Team
|22
|1:28.350
|+1.717s
|19
|82
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine F1 Team
|24
|1:28.484
|+1.851s
|20
|34
|Felipe Drugovich
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|23
|1:28.672
|+2.039s
