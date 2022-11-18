> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Free Practice 1

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 18th November, 2022 - 10:20pm

Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from Yas Marina.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 21 1:26.633
2 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 29 1:26.853 +0.220s
3 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 22 1:26.888 +0.255s
4 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 22 1:26.967 +0.334s
5 36 Liam Lawson Red Bull Racing 22 1:27.201 +0.568s
6 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 19 1:27.268 +0.635s
7 39 Robert Shwartzman Scuderia Ferrari 23 1:27.429 +0.796s
8 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 20 1:27.619 +0.986s
9 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 22 1:27.655 +1.022s
10 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 25 1:27.840 +1.207s
11 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 27 1:27.845 +1.212s
12 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 27 1:27.891 +1.258s
13 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 27 1:27.991 +1.358s
14 88 Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo F1 Team 22 1:28.064 +1.431s
15 45 Logan Sargeant Williams Racing 23 1:28.098 +1.465s
16 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 19 1:28.142 +1.509s
17 51 Pietro Fittipaldi Haas F1 Team 25 1:28.204 +1.571s
18 28 Pato O’Ward McLaren F1 Team 22 1:28.350 +1.717s
19 82 Jack Doohan Alpine F1 Team 24 1:28.484 +1.851s
20 34 Felipe Drugovich Aston Martin F1 Team 23 1:28.672 +2.039s

