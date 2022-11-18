Formula 1 launches all-female racing series

Formula 1 has launched the F1 Academy, an all-female category that will form part of the ladder towards the sport’s pinnacle.

Set to start next season, it will consist of five teams already competing in Formula 2 and Formula 3, each fielding a trio of cars for a field size of 15.

A Tatuus T421 chassis will be used, a second-generation Formula 4 car, with Pirelli also supplying tyres.

The inaugural competition will take in seven events, with three races at each plus a planned 15 days of testing.

Formula 1 will offer subsidies of €2.25 million, which equates to €150,000 per car, with drivers required to raise the same about and teams to supply the balance.

“Everyone should have the opportunity to follow their dreams and achieve their potential and Formula 1 wants to ensure we are doing everything we can to create greater diversity and routes into this incredible sport,” said Formula 1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali.

“That is why I am delighted to announce the F1 Academy that will give young female drivers the best chance to fulfil their ambitions through a comprehensive programme that supports their racing careers and gives them everything they need to move into F3 and hopefully to F2 and then the pinnacle of Formula 1.

“The more opportunity there is the better and this is designed to provide another route for the drivers to succeed.”

Burno Michel, the man who heads Formula 2 and Formula 3, has been announced as General Manager of the F1 Academy.

“I am very excited to launch this new category,” he said.

“Diversity is extremely important in motorsport, and with the F1 Academy we will prove that female drivers have what it takes to compete at high levels.

“I am absolutely convinced that if young women are given the same amount of experience as any other driver, they can successfully make their way through the pyramid.

“Our goal is to see female drivers on the F3 grid in the next two to three years, and for them to quickly challenge for points and podiums.

“The aim is to increase the field in the near future, because we hope that this category will inspire more young girls to compete in motorsport at the highest of levels.”

According to Formula 1, the Academy has been created in an effort to break down the barriers for female drivers entering the sport.

The new series is designed to appeal to those currently looking to progress from karting, before they progress into the Formula 3 Championship.

It’s understood the Academy is intended to be ‘additive’ to the W Series, which continues to face financial problems.

“The W Series continues to provide a great platform for drivers and the F1 Academy is intended to add an extra route for the next generation of young female drivers, who will race in an environment that will allow them to gain fundamental experience thanks to a great amount of track time,” the statement said.