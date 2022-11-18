Breen and M-Sport part ways

Craig Breen has departed M-Sport after only a single season with the Ford World Rally Team.

The 32-year-old Irishman defected from Hyundai – where he is expected to return for next season – to spearhead M-Sport’s 2022 campaign alongside Adrien Fourmaux and Gus Greensmith. However, a statement from the Cumbrian outfit announcing his departure cited a lack of consistency behind the split.

“I want to thank Craig for his year with the team,” said M-Sport Managing Director Malcolm Wilson. “He delivered some solid results throughout the season with two podiums and stage-winning performances on a variety of surfaces, but unfortunately the consistency wasn’t there to lead the team into 2023.”

Breen, who was an M-Sport junior early in his career, started the season strongly with third place on at the Monte Carlo Rally – albeit overshadowed by Sebastien Loeb’s victory in a cameo for M-Sport – but it was slim pickings for he and co-driver Paul Nagle, with a season-best of second-place in Italy Breen’s only return to the podium for the year.

Last weekend’s Rally Japan summed up Breen’s season with M-Sport, as he damaged his Ford Puma heavily after a crash into the barriers on Stage 4, only to re-join to top the Power Stage – yet still finished a lowly 24th overall.

Breen finished his year with M-Sport seventh in the standings, ahead of Loeb, who entered only four of the year’s 13 rounds. Despite also finishing ahead of M-Sport team-mates Fourmaux (16th) and Greensmith (10th), the turbulent results drove the decision for M-Sport and Breen to part ways.

“I want to extend a big thank you to M-Sport and the whole team for everything they’ve done for me this year,” Breen said. “It has been an important season as my first full-time drive and to complete that in a Puma has been fantastic.

“There have been a lot of fun times and laughs together on this albeit, short journey. M-Sport has a real family feel and it will be sad to leave that behind. It has been a great experience for me to be part of the team, but ultimately, it’s time to move on. I’m looking forward to the future and continuing to build my partnership with James. I wish the team all the best for next season.”