All-female crew aiming to tackle Bathurst 6 Hour

Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour class-winning team BPRO (Brett Parrish Racing Organisation) is set to field an all-female driving trio in next year’s Mount Panorama production car enduro.

The squad has named Chelsea Angelo, Rianna O’Meara-Hunt and Chelsea Herbert as drivers of the same Toyota 86 in which Jaylyn Robotham, Mitchell Wooller and BPRO team principal Brett Parrish took victory in Class D this year.

Their campaign is “Pending final entry list confirmation”, with event organisers having announced on October 14 that 75 entries had already been received for the race, five more than grid capacity.

However, assuming the entry was lodged in time, it would stand a good chance of being granted a berth considering BPRO is a class-winning team and, per event regulations, “If full grid capacity is reached prior to the Entry Closing Date, the Bathurst 6 Hour Administrator reserves the right to accept those valid entries which it deems most suitable.”

Should the team get the nod, it would represent a return to prominent national motor racing for Angelo, who was a part-time presence on the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series grid in 2021 due to budgetary constraints and did not appear this year.

“I’m so excited to race in the 6 Hour with BPRO in their Toyota 86,” said the Melburnian, who has previously raced with BPRO in Hyundai Excels.

“It will be my first official enduro and to have two other females by my side is incredible.

“We all have credibility behind us as racers, and I couldn’t be any more pumped.

“I’m also excited about returning to the Mountain. I’m very fortunate to have raced there three times, ranging from Formula 3, Super2 and TCR.

“Racing in an 86 will be a blast, and I’m really looking forward to the weekend. I know I’ll be giving it my all.”

Herbert is the first female to win a New Zealand V8 Touring Car race, and has competed in the Toyota Racing Series and New Zealand Toyota 86 Championship, while fellow New Zealander O’Meara-Hunt boasts karting titles on both sides of the Tasman and has competed in the World Cup.

“Racing at Bathurst has been a dream of mine for many years,” said Herbert.

“To be presented with this opportunity to race the 6 Hour with two other talented females is a race that simply can’t come soon enough.

“I am really looking forward to getting back into the Toyota 86 after racing in the NZ championship earlier this year, but this time, competing across the ditch.

“Two Chelseas, two Kiwis and three females sounds like a race-winning combo.”

O’Meara-Hunt added, “I am so excited to be a part of this experience and proven race-winning team driving alongside two other very talented female drivers.

“Laps around Bathurst have always been a dream and I feel privileged to be given this opportunity so early in my racing career.”

Both Herbert and O’Meara-Hunt recently returned from the United States having taken part in The Heart of Racing’s Aston Martin GT4 shootout, the outcome of which is pending.

The 2023 Bathurst 6 Hour is scheduled for April 7-9, and can be seen live and ad-free on Stan Sport.