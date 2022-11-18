2023 Supercars Championship grid all but settled

The grid for the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship has virtually been settled with confirmation that Cameron Hill will drive for Matt Stone Racing.

As was the case this year, there will be 25 full-time entries, although more evenly balanced between Ford and General Motors with Walkinshaw Andretti United’s (WAU) shock swap to the former.

Furthermore, GM’s representation on the grid will be in the form of the Chevrolet Camaro, as Supercars moves into the Gen3 era.

WAU is, however, unchanged so far as drivers are concerned, with Chaz Mostert and Nick Percat both not quite one season into their current, multi-year contracts.

Several other teams also have complete continuity behind the wheel.

This year’s teams’ champions, Triple Eight Racing Engineering, will continue to field Shane van Gisbergen and Broc Feeney, and their nearest rivals, Dick Johnson Racing, retain Anton De Pasquale and Will Davison.

Tickford Racing’s quartet of James Courtney, Cameron Waters, Thomas Randle, and Jake Kostecki remains the same, as does Erebus Motorsport’s duo of Will Brown and Brodie Kostecki, and Team 18’s Mark Winterbottom and Scott Pye.

Brad Jones Racing has not formally confirmed most of its line-up, although it is expected that Jack Smith, Andre Heimgartner (almost one season into a “long-term” deal), Bryce Fullwood, and Macauley Jones will all stay in place.

As for the changes, the seat alongside Jack Le Brocq which Hill takes at MSR became available because Todd Hazelwood is moving to the Blanchard Racing Team.

BRT incumbent Tim Slade is on the move to PremiAir Racing, taking over the ride currently occupied by Chris Pither, while James Golding has been renewed by the Gold Coast-based team after his mid-season arrival.

Grove Racing will be a mix of youth and experience with Matt Payne embarking on a rookie season while David Reynolds continues in its other Mustang, with Lee Holdsworth retiring from full-time driving.

The 2023 Supercars Championship season starts at Newcastle on March 10-12, while the current campaign concludes with the Valo Adelaide 500 on December 1-4.

Supercars Championship 2022 grid Expected

Num Team Driver Car 2 Walkinshaw Andretti United Nick Percat Ford Mustang 25 Walkinshaw Andretti United Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang 3 Blanchard Racing Team Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang 4 Brad Jones Racing Jack Smith Chevrolet Camaro 8 Brad Jones Racing Andre Heimgartner Chevrolet Camaro 14 Brad Jones Racing Bryce Fullwood Chevrolet Camaro 96 Brad Jones Racing Macauley Jones Chevrolet Camaro 5 Tickford Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang 6 Tickford Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang 55 Tickford Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang 56 Tickford Racing Jake Kostecki Ford Mustang 9 Erebus Motorsport Will Brown Chevrolet Camaro 99 Erebus Motorsport Brodie Kostecki Chevrolet Camaro 10 Grove Racing Matt Payne Ford Mustang 26 Grove Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang 11 Dick Johnson Racing Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang 17 Dick Johnson Racing Will Davison Ford Mustang 18 Team 18 Mark Winterbottom Chevrolet Camaro 20 Team 18 Scott Pye Chevrolet Camaro 31 PremiAir Racing James Golding Chevrolet Camaro TBA PremiAir Racing Tim Slade Chevrolet Camaro 34 Matt Stone Racing Jack Le Brocq Chevrolet Camaro 35 Matt Stone Racing Cameron Hill Chevrolet Camaro 88 Triple Eight Race Engineering Broc Feeney Chevrolet Camaro 97 Triple Eight Race Engineering Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet Camaro

Note: Car numbers are assumed as unchanged