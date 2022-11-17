Will Power heads Aussie karters in Vegas

Newly crowned 2022 IndyCar Champion Will Power heads the largest ever contingent of Australian drivers at the SupeKartsUSA (SKUSA) SuperNationals in Las Vegas this weekend.

Power is one of 57 Aussies competing across the various categories at the event that has attracted more than 500 competitors from across the globe – all of which will do battle on the temporary street circuit adjacent to the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino.

Showing that he’s not there just to make up the numbers, Power set the pace during the opening day of practice in the X30 Masters class.

Power is one of seven Australians that feature on the entry list for the category. Western Australian Kip Foster, a multiple-time winner at the event, was the next best of the Australian contingent setting the fourth fastest time in the final session of the day. Jace Lindstrom was eighth-fastest and 18-time Australian Champion Dave Sera 11th.

PremiAir Racing’s Supercars driver James Golding, who recently set a scintillating lap around Mount Panorama at the Supercheap Bathurst International, is competing in the Pro Shifter class in another star-studded field that includes multiple world karting champions Davide Fore, Marijn Kremers and Pedro Hildebrand.

Dutch driver David Liwinski was the fastest during opening practice.

The event has seen Aussie success in the past, including a podium for current Red Bull Ampol Racing driver, Broc Feeney, in 2017, with Kris Walton and Josh Car both taking wins that year for Australia.

After practice sessions and qualifying on Thursday (local time), the heat races will be contested across Friday and Saturday ahead of the final races on Sunday.