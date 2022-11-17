Hulkenberg makes F1 return in 2023

Nico Hulkenberg will return to the F1 grid full-time next season after signing a deal to become Haas’ second driver.

Earlier today, the American-registered operation announced that it had parted ways with Mick Schumacher.

Speculation has long linked Hulkenberg to his countryman’s seat, a point which has now been confirmed by the team.

“I’m very happy to move into a full-time race seat with Haas F1 Team in 2023. I feel like I never really left Formula 1,” the 35-year-old said.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to do what I love the most again and want to thank Gene Haas and Günther Steiner for their trust. We have work ahead of us to be able to compete with all the other teams in the midfield, and I cannot wait to join that battle again.”

Team boss, Steiner, added: “I’m naturally very pleased to be welcoming Nico Hulkenberg back to a full-time racing role in Formula 1.

“The experience and knowledge base Nico brings to the team is clear to see – with nearly 200 career starts in Formula 1 – and a reputation as being a great qualifier and a solid, reliable racer.

“These are attributes, which when you pair them together with Kevin Magnussen’s experience, gives us a very credible and well-seasoned driver line-up which we believe will help push the team onwards up the grid.

“That’s obviously the goal and it was that ambition that has prompted Nico’s return to Formula 1 – he shares our vision and can be a key player together with the rest of the team in building on the foundations we’ve laid this year with our return to the points battle.”

The highly-rated Hulkenberg made his Formula 1 debut with Williams in 2010, scoring a surprise pole position for the operation at that year’s Brazilian Grand Prix.

He’s since then proved a reliable and capable driver, though one not blessed with a huge helping of luck – after 181 F1 starts, he remains without a podium.

His last full-time season in the sport was 2019, when he raced for Renault alongside Daniel Ricciardo.

Since then he’s had four cameo appearances, all for Racing Point/Aston Martin as a substitute driver as a result of COVID.

His most recent of those came at the start of this year, where he competed in both the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix.

Hulkenberg will join Haas following this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, taking part in the post-season test at the Yas Marina circuit starting Tuesday.