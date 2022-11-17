Ganassi confirms signing of ex-McLaren SP boss

IndyCar powerhouse Chip Ganassi Racing has confirmed the appointment of Taylor Kiel as team manager after his departure from McLaren SP.

Kiel announced his resignation from the latter squad just over a week after the conclusion of the 2022 season, citing a desire to spend time with his family.

However, he soon became tipped as moving to Ganassi, where stepfather Mike Hull happens to be Managing Director.

That has now been confirmed by the Honda-powered outfit in a social media post, which also advises of a wider shuffle in the organisation due to the expansion of its sportscar activities.

“Please join us in welcoming the newest member of our team @taylorkiel!” it read.

“Taylor joins as a team manager while Mike O’Gara steps up to oversee our global sports car program”

Kiel joined Sam Schmidt Motorsports in 2008 and remained through the Schmidt Peterson Motorsports period before being appointed President in 2021, early in the McLaren SP era.

In essence, he is a replacement at Ganassi for O’Gara, who had been director of operations but will now head up its Cadillac LMDh programme in both the FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship.

That leaves a further gap in the IndyCar team given O’Gara had called strategy for Marcus Ericsson, the two sharing victory in the Indianapolis 500.

While not confirmed, Kiel appears an obvious replacement on Ericsson’s radio, given he called strategy for Pato O’Ward at McLaren SP, which is similarly yet to announce who will fill that role on Car #5.

McLaren SP has, however, finalised its driver line-up for 2023, with Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist joined by 2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi in an expanded, three-strong full-time contingent and Tony Kanaan in the extra car for the flagship race at The Brickyard.

At Ganassi, just its three big guns of Ericsson, six-time champion Scott Dixon, and 2021 champion Alex Palou have been confirmed, with question marks still over who will drive the fourth entry.

Whether a fifth entry runs at the Indy 500 and whether that will be Jimmie Johnson is also uncertain.

Johnson is returning to NASCAR as a team owner and part-time driver, a move which creates hurdles including the not insignificant conflict of having a stake in a Chevrolet-powered squad whereas Ganassi races against the Bowtie contingent in IndyCar.

The 2023 IndyCar Series starts on the weekend of Sunday, March 5 at St Petersburg.