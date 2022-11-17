GALLERY: McLaren livery change for Abu Dhabi

McLaren has made a livery change ahead of the 2022 Formula 1 season finale, this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The largely orange and black design remains fundamentally unchanged, but with some additional flair courtesy of Lebanese artist Anna Tangles.

McLaren has boasted frequent, subtle, livery changes, predominantly around the branding the team carries on its sidepod.

Over the Singapore and Japanese Grands Prix, McLaren adopted a cyperpunk-inspired twist to its livery as it celebrated Formula 1’s return to Asia for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in 2020.

That was courtesy of a relationship with cryptocurrency exchange OKX.

The Woking also squad retains a relationship with British American Tobacco, though rights to display branding are often passed on to local companies based on the market.

It was courtesy of such a pass-through relationship that South Australian brand OTR adorned the McLaren during the Australian Grand Prix.

The change to the usual McLaren livery for this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix coincides with Daniel Ricciardo’s final race with the team.

Oscar Piastri will replace the 33-year-old for 2023, and will officially join the squad from Monday.