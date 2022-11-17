Extreme E releases 2023 calendar

Extreme E has announced a five-round calendar for the upcoming 2023 season.

Highlights of next year’s calendar – which will see the return of Australian Molly Taylor, winner of the inaugural title in 2021 – include a maiden outing in Scotland, while a round has also been floated in either the United States of America or Brazil.

While this year’s season closer will take place in Uruguay later this month, the South American nation does not feature on the calendar for next year.

The 2023 season-opener will take place in Saudi Arabia from March 11-12, before heading to the United Kingdom, for an outing in Scotland from May 13-14.

Round 3 will see the category return to the Italian island of Sardinia from July 8-9.

It has been proposed that the penultimate round of the series take place in North America or in a remote part of Brazil.

The 2023 season finale will take place in Chile on December 2-3.

Extreme E CEO Alejandro Agag praised the diversity of next year’s calendar.

“We have had two spectacular seasons of Extreme E so far and the third promises to be even more thrilling.

“All of us here at Extreme E are looking forward to revisiting some of the amazing race locations we have visited so far, and to build on the impacts we have made in those areas and further develop our vital legacy programmes as we continue to raise awareness of the climate crisis.

“I am proud to see the positive impact our electric series has had and to see what more we can bring to the communities there.

“It is also extremely exciting to potentially add a race in the USA or Brazil to our global championship, while returning to the UK, the birthplace of top-level motor racing, is fitting. We cannot wait for the 2023 campaign to begin as the race for the planet continues.”

The 2022 Extreme E season finale is set to take place in Punta del Este, Uruguay from November 26-27.

2023 Extreme E calendar

Saudi Arabia – March 11-12

Scotland – May 13 – 14

Sardinia, Italy – July 8-9

Brazil or USA – September 16 – 17

Chile (TBC) – December 2-3