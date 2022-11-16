> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

WATCH: Golding’s rapid S5000 lap of Bathurst

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 16th November, 2022 - 5:18pm

Ride onboard with James Golding as he laps Mount Panorama in 1:59.2640s during an S5000 demonstration run on Sunday at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International.

 

 

 

 

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]