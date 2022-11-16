Extra live coverage of Coffs Harbour ARC finale

The Supercheap Auto Coffs Coast Rally, the RSEA Safety Motorsport Australia Rally Championship finale, will feature more stages streamed live on 7plus.

In addition to the Eroad Power Stage on the Sunday of the event (November 27), 7plus will also carry live coverage of the two Super Special Stages at Raleigh Raceway on the Saturday afternoon (November 26).

Coverage of the Super Special Stages, which will run to a side-by-side format, will commence at approximately 16:00 AEDT, while the Power Stage stream will kick off at 16:15 AEDT on the final day of the season.

The stream of the Supercheap Auto Coffs Coast Rally, which doubles as the final round of the FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship (APRC), will be hosted by Jess Dane and Dean Herridge.

Motorsport Australia Director of Motorsport & Commercial Operations Michael Smith said, “This additional broadcast of the Raleigh Super Special Stage is a bonus for those eager to see more of the RSEA Safety Motorsport Australia Rally Championship, as well as the Eroad Power Stage as always on Sunday.

“We’re excited about the local interest in this event, with lots of spectators registering for their free tickets to attend, while for those who can’t make it to Coffs, the Saturday and Sunday broadcast will allow people to enjoy even more of Australia’s best drivers from their TV or smart devices live and free on 7plus.”

The Supercheap Auto Coffs Coast Rally represents a return of transnational competition to the region which last hosted Rally Australia in 2018.

Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia team-mates Harry Bates and Lewis Bates are set to fight for the Australian Rally Championship outright drivers’ title, while World Rally Championship event winner Hayden Paddon will be part of the APRC field.

Reconnaissance takes place on Friday, November 25, with Special Stage 1 on the following Saturday morning.

7plus streaming times for the Supercheap Auto Coffs Coast Rally

Raleigh Super Special Stage: Saturday, November 26 at 16:00 AEDT

Eroad Power Stage: Sunday, November 27 at 16:15 AEDT