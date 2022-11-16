Patterson impresses in WEC Rookie Test

Australian driver Garnet Patterson was the fastest rookie in LMP2 at the FIA World Endurance Championship Rookie Test.

Driving the #23 United Autosports USA Oreca 07, Patterson ended Session 2 in P2 overall be the fastest rookie in class with a 1:53.036s.

He bested a host of names including New Zealand Formula 2 driver Marcus Armstrong, WEC competitor and Iron Lynx driver Doriane Pin, Frederick Lubin of Vector Sport, as well as Olli Caldwell who tested with Richard Mille Racing Team.

Patterson told Speedcafe.com that it was great to take part in the trial.

“The WEC Rookie Test was a great opportunity to showcase my speed. Having never driven at Bahrain previously I managed to be the fastest rookie in LMP2, even on a used tyre run, when others had new,” the 29-year-old said.

The Australian was not the only Antipodean taking part in the trial with Armstrong, who piloted the Signatech-run Richard Mille Oreca, and The Bend Motorsport Park’s Yasser Shahin, who is coached by Patterson, also taking to the track.

“Yasser was impressive in his first hit out in the LMP2,” Patterson added.

“His speed was extremely impressive for a bronze driver, lapping faster than the quickest bronze driver from the WEC event the day before.”

While he has not revealed his plans for next year, the Adelaide driver has clear ambitions.

“My aim is to progress to the top class of endurance racing in a factory team (LMDh/Hypercar) so LMP2 is the next step on the pathway to achieving this,” Patterson said.

Patterson has raced F3 in Australia, winning the Formula 3 Australia National class in 2014, mixing his racing commitments with driver coaching.

He then headed overseas to race Formula Renault 2.0, GT3 and LMP3 with success in all categories.

Nelson Piquet Jr set the pace in LMP2 on combined times with a 1:51.922s in the #22 United Autosports Oreca O7.

The 2023 WEC season will commence with the 1000 Miles of Sebring on March 17.