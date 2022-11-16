Formula 1 exhibition announced

Formula 1 has announced an exhibition celebrating the sport will open in Madrid, Spain, in March next year.

It’s the first time F1 has put on such an experience which will feature artifacts and contributions from a raft of teams, personalities, and experts from the sport’s 72-year-history.

Set to open on March 24 and run for four months, the exhibition will include six rooms.

Artists, filmmakers, and others have created the design of the rooms which will use “technology-led and interactive displays” to showcase the sport.

“The opening of this spectacular exhibition marks a significant moment in the history of Formula 1,” said Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1.

“As the sport continues to grow at an exponential rate, it’s vital that our fanbase remains at the forefront of everything we do.

“Launching this world-class international exhibition allows more fans around the world to fall in love with F1, while providing the perfect platform for us to honour the sport’s incredible history.

“I want to thank everyone who has contributed to this project and helped to build an exhibition that captures the heart and soul of the sport we all love.”

The drivers’ world championship was first held in 1950 and won by Alfa Romeo’s Nino Farina.

It was only in 1958 that the International Cup for Formula 1 Manufacturers (now the constructors’ world championship) was introduced, with Vanwall the first winner.

In the decades since, the sport has become increasingly professionalised and commercialised to the point that it is billed as the world’s largest annual sporting competition.

Recently, F1 has enjoyed a boom in popularity following Liberty Media’s purchase of the commercial rights, and the Drive to Survive series on Netflix.

That increase in interest has been especially apparent in the United States, which welcomed the Miami Grand Prix alongside the United States Grand Prix this year, while a new event in Las Vegas (images of the launch party feature below) will join the calendar for 2023.