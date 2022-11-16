Ford Ranger Raptor Baja 1000 drivers, specs confirmed

Details of the Australian-developed Ford Ranger Raptor that will take place in this year’s BFGoodrich SCORE Baja 1000 which starts this week. Ford Australia has publicly confirmed vehicle specifications and the driver-line up, with the Prologue to the event in the Mexico Desert having begun on November 15.

Ex-Supercars team Kelly Racing was called up on to develop the vehicle for the Stock Mid-size class, where modifications are limited.

GALLERY: More images of the Raptor

Bathurst winner and Kelly Racing Team Principal, Todd Kelly, explained that the 10-week window to fit the larger Method wheels and BF Goodrich tyres, additional lighting, underbody protection and 160-litre fuel cell was all-consuming.

“The process was intense,” said Kelly. “The team at Ford Performance in Australia and the U.S. were amazing and while the nights were long, I’m so glad I got involved in this project.”

“The powertrain, the chassis, the suspension have been built to do Baja, so all we had to do was work within the rules of the class and fit the cage, the fuel system, and safety gear,” Kelly said.

“I was lucky enough to do a lot of the driving during the shakedown testing in the outback and I was completely blown away with how capable the truck is out of the box. I was finding that I was pushing it as hard as I could across dunes and along rutted tracks and yet the truck still felt like it had heaps left to give.”

Australians Danny and Andy Brown will be part of the drive-line up, as previously reported by Speedcafe.com. The have achieved significant results in off-road racing in Australia, and are also responsible for the ARB products that also give the Baja 1000 Ranger entry even more of an Australian flavour.

“It’s an amazing piece of gear straight off the factory floor so I’m looking forward to testing it out against all Baja has to offer,” said Danny Brown. “The Baja 1000 is the pinnacle event of our chosen sport, so racing this event is a massive deal to us. The icing on the cake for me is getting to share the experience with my dad.”

Managed by renown off-roader Curt LeDuc, the Brown father-and-son pairing will be joined by Brad Lovell, Jason Hutter and Loren Healy.