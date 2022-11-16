First ever track day at Adelaide 500 Supercars street circuit

The first ever track day at the Adelaide 500 Supercars street circuit will take place in the lead up to next month’s Supercars weekend.

For the first time, a track day will take place on Wednesday December 30th, with up to 40 places available for enthusiasts to bring their road-registered vehicle to the fully-operational 3.219km Adelaide layout.

“Places are filling up quickly, as it’s a huge opportunity for fans and enthusiasts who’ve always wanted to drive the fantastic Adelaide track,” said organiser James Stewart from Driving Solutions.“For the first time, you don’t have to be a Supercars driver or a have a Formula 1 seat to get amongst it.”

The track day follows a similar experience that Driving Solutions undertook at this year’s Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix, with the Albert Park street-circuit offered to public customers for the first time.

“With street circuits, there’s obviously no ability to have a proper lap like there is at permanent tracks,” Stewart said. “To do it at a place like Adelaide that is such a driving challenge, with its kerbs and close walls, and is also steeped in both Supercars and Formula 1 heritage makes it a truly unique opportunity.”

“Previously, corporate agreements saw carmakers, for instance, host media and guests at their choosing in that brand’s vehicles,” said Stewart.

“Like at Albert Park and now Adelaide, the general public can drive their own vehicle – which will be scrutineered of course – in a fully marshalled track with the proper safety precautions backed with technical driver training support. It’s an ideal way to experience these legendary street circuits.”

The Adelaide street circuit was created for the 1985 Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix, with Adelaide hosting 11 grands prix before closing after holding the final round of the 1995 season.

In 1999, the East Parklands layout was given new life with the first Supercars event to be held there, and in 2022 makes a comeback after the state opposition (now the state government) promised to reinstate the event if it won the March election.

Following through, the VALO Adelaide 500 take place over December 1 – 4, 2022.