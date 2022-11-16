Calder Park reappears on circuit racing calendar

Calder Park has been provisionally listed for a return to circuit racing in 2023, some two decades after it last hosted such activity.

The Melbourne venue would host the sixth and final round of next year’s Victorian State Race Series (VSRS), “subject to approval by MA”, per an announcement by that series.

VSRS being a Motorsport Australia (MA) state championship, Calder Park would require a valid Motorsport Australia track licence to host that round, provisionally scheduled for October 27-29.

Speedcafe.com understands that not insignificant work would be required to bring the circuit up to standard such that the requisite licence would be issued.

Should that happen, and the VSRS round comes to pass, it is thought that it would be the first circuit racing at Calder Park since 2003.

“We can confirm Calder Park does not currently hold a valid Motorsport Australia track licence at this time,” a Motorsport Australia spokesperson told Speedcafe.com.

“Before any event, such as the Victorian state series can take place, an appropriate track licence would need to be issued.

“We will remain in contact with the Calder Park management and will continue to discuss the upgrades the circuit requires for a licence to be issued at the appropriate time.”

The venue last saw a Supercars event in 2001 and while its usage has been relatively limited since then, it held a Motorsport Australia (then CAMS) Category C licence for ‘speed’ events as recently as 2012.

The 2023 VSRS calendar is currently Sandown (February 17-19), Winton (April 22-23), Phillip Island (May 26-28), Sandown (August 11-13), Phillip Island (September 22-24), and the provisional Calder Park round.