Bathurst 12 Hour camping set to go on sale

Camping for next February’s Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour goes on sale today.

Sites in the Paddock, Reid/Sulman and McPhillamy Park campgrounds at Mount Panorama will be available for purchase via the event’s official website from 11:00 AEDT.

The 2023 event will be the first Bathurst 12 Hour in three years to be run in what has come to be its traditional form, with a February 3-5 date and the return of all-Pro driver crews.

The 2021 event was cancelled altogether while 2022 was something of a makeshift affair which took place in May, due to a combination of lagging border restrictions and the nature of the GT3/sportscar calendar.

Event Director Shane Rudzis said, “Camping is one of the great Bathurst traditions and after our hardy fans made it through less-than-ideal weather back in May this year, we’re experiencing high demand for the return to February’s traditional date in 2023.

“With the event also moving back to an International Pro level as well as some exciting announcements for the event to come out in the next few weeks, we encourage people to book sooner, rather than later, to ensure they don’t miss out.”

Bathurst Mayor, Cr Robert Taylor, added, “After two years of no, or limited campers on the Mountain, seeing the campgrounds full at events this year has been a welcome sight for everyone in Bathurst.

“The temporary city that gets set up each year brings a lot to the local economy and Bathurst businesses.

“The Bathurst 12 Hour returning to its traditional date and some warmer Summer weather will make the 2023 event a must-do for all racing fans.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to Bathurst and Mount Panorama in February for the event.”

A valid event ticket, already on sale, must be purchased alongside a campsite to access the event.