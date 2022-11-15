S5000 being held back

S5000 engine builder Rogers Higgins says the current regulations aren’t showing the cars’ full potential.

His claim follows the S5000s setting the fastest-ever lap around the current iteration of the Surfers Paradise Street Circuit, with two-time Gold Star winner Joey Mawson steering his Ligier JS F3-S5000 to a blistering 1:09.4981s in Race 2 at the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500.

Prior to the event, the previous fastest outright time around the 2.96km circuit was a 1:10.0480s set by Supercars driver David Reynolds in his Ford Falcon FG in 2013.

The 5.2-litre naturally-aspirated Ford Coyote V8 engine that powers the open-wheelers produces 560 horsepower to deliver speeds of up to 300km/h.

Currently, the open-wheelers are capped for power, due to having a weight/power ratio of around 1.51, well below the 2-3kg/hp requirement for ‘Category II automobiles’ according to Appendix O of the International Sporting Code.

While having previously raced at Mount Panorama, which is an FIA Grade 3 circuit, in November 2021, the category reduced peak horsepower to meet the stipulated weight/power ratio for the circuit.

If the desire is there, Higgins told Speedcafe.com there is further room for development, in terms of pace.

“It’s the fastest circuit car in Australia at the moment,” Higgins said.

“It’s got potential to go a lot faster, but it’s been set to be a driver’s car.

“You’ll see it slide around and while it’s not an ultimate lap time car, it’s still fast enough to be spectacular.

“In the hands of good drivers, you can see the difference.”

Since its inception, the S5000 has undergone significant development, with the introduction of a push-to-pass system on the Gold Coast the latest innovation.

“I think it went pretty well, it’s early days with it, it’ll be configured for each track differently,” Higgins reflected.

“We’ve got complete freedom, because we’ve got a Motec ECU on it, we can configure that how we want.

“We can send a signal from a dash to do different things and because we’re on drive-by wire with a lot of flexibility, variable cams, we’ve got all these toys to be able to play with and manipulate the power.”

Higgins, who is the founder of InnoV8 Race Engines, said there will be further improvements made next year.

“They’re going to improve the car and the tyre further so that it becomes a little bit easier to drive for up-and-comers,” he added.

“I think we’ve already proven that if you can drive one of those, you’re capable of stepping straight into a Supercar for example, or vice versa.”

Higgins said the series presents an opportunity for developing drivers to benchmark themselves, with three-time Formula 1 Grand Prix winner Giancarlo Fisichella slated to compete in the final round of the season.

“To have someone of his calibre drive the car, it’s also good for feedback,” he said.

“It also gives local drivers a reference of here’s a star and can they compete at that level.”

The S5000 Tasman Series will conclude at the Valo Adelaide 500 from December 1-4.