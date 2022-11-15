Briscoe laments future of Le Mans podium finisher

Ryan Briscoe believes it is a shame that the Hypercar he drove to a podium finish at the 24 Hours of Le Mans is likely not to race next year.

Driving the #709 Glickenhaus SCG 007 LMH Hypercar, Briscoe finished third in the 90th edition of the 24-hour endurance race, alongside Richard Westbrook and Franck Mailleux.

The Australian turned laps in the #709, owned by Jason McCarthy, at Sebring International Raceway over the weekend.

At Sebring, Briscoe was largely assisting McCarthy at the track day.

“So it’s his car and he wanted to drive it so we just were doing track day with the car and I was down they’re just assisting and doing some laps and doing some setup work with it, and he was doing the majority of the driving,” the eight-time IndyCar race winner told Speedcafe.com.

“It was great to be driving the car, but I guess they’re not planning to race the car next year.

“So I was just sort of saying it’s a shame because I actually think we’re turning some pretty fast lap times around Sebring, the car felt really strong.

“I think it’d be a great addition to the Hypercar field next year, but unfortunately it doesn’t look like there is any plan to actually race the car next year.”

Briscoe relished the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the chassis he drove at Le Mans.

“The car was really good, they’ve done a fantastic job with it,” he exclaimed.

“Two years of development really started coming together this year.

“The car was handling really well, so we made big improvements.

“It’s just a really special programme to have been a part of.”

While it is looking like the #709 won’t run next year, Briscoe believes it would be competitive if it returned to action.

“As far as I know, it’s not happening, but I think Jim [Glickenhaus] still absolutely wants the car to run, he just needs help to make it happen,” he explained.

“I think if the car were to compete, I think it’d be really competitive.

“I mean, it’d be a shame for it to not be on the grid.

“I think it would be fantastic, if someone were able to come in, and help make that happen.”

In terms of his own plans for next year, the 41-year-old is working on finalising an arrangement.

“It’s still a work in progress, I’ve been talking with a few different parties,” Briscoe said.

“It would be great to be involved in the Hypercar field, but it’s getting tight at this point in the programme.

“I’ve been close to a couple of deals that haven’t quite worked out.

“At the moment, it looks like I’m pretty good for a Daytona seat, that I can’t quite reveal at this point, but nothing really beyond that at the moment.”

The 2023 24 Hours of Daytona will begin on Saturday, January 28.