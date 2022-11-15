> News > Supercars

Gen3 test dates pushed back to 2023

Iwan Jones

By Iwan Jones

Tuesday 15th November, 2022 - 5:04pm
Gen-3-test-dates-2023-Supercars

The test dates for Gen3 have been pushed back to 2023. Picture: Ross Gibb Photography

The test dates for Gen3 have been pushed back, with Repco Supercars Championship teams to test their Chevrolet Camaros and Ford Mustangs in 2023.

It was initially slated that early testing would begin following the conclusion of the Valo Adelaide 500, however teams will instead continue the intense build programme of their own Gen 3 race cars.

In saying that, the shakedown days have been set, with the Victorian squads to head to Winton Motorway Raceway on Tuesday January 24, while Queensland-based teams will test at Queensland Raceway on Monday, January 30.

Southern teams will test again at Winton on Tuesday, February 7, while the Queensland squads will head to the Ipswich venue on Thursday, February 9.

The testing programme is set to be completed at Sydney Motorsport Park on Wednesday, February 22, where all teams will come together for final preparations ahead of the 2023 season.

The Gen3 Mustang and Camaro prototypes have completed extensive testing throughout 2022 which finished up at the Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport last week with the straight-line VCAT testing.

The 2023 Repco Supercars Championship, where the first-ever race between the Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang will commence with the Newcastle 500 from March 10-12, 2023.

All the shakedown and test days will be open to the public.

 

GALLERY: Renders of Gen3 Supercars

AOL Camaro Front
Acr824293427813763133028
RED BULL Camaro Front_
AOL Camaro Side
Acr824293427813763155330
2022 Penrite Camaro Front
Acr824293427813762640526
Acr82429342781376-2816033
2022 Penrite Camaro Side
RED BULL Camaro Side

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]