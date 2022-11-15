Gen3 test dates pushed back to 2023

The test dates for Gen3 have been pushed back, with Repco Supercars Championship teams to test their Chevrolet Camaros and Ford Mustangs in 2023.

It was initially slated that early testing would begin following the conclusion of the Valo Adelaide 500, however teams will instead continue the intense build programme of their own Gen 3 race cars.

In saying that, the shakedown days have been set, with the Victorian squads to head to Winton Motorway Raceway on Tuesday January 24, while Queensland-based teams will test at Queensland Raceway on Monday, January 30.

Southern teams will test again at Winton on Tuesday, February 7, while the Queensland squads will head to the Ipswich venue on Thursday, February 9.

The testing programme is set to be completed at Sydney Motorsport Park on Wednesday, February 22, where all teams will come together for final preparations ahead of the 2023 season.

The Gen3 Mustang and Camaro prototypes have completed extensive testing throughout 2022 which finished up at the Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport last week with the straight-line VCAT testing.

The 2023 Repco Supercars Championship, where the first-ever race between the Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang will commence with the Newcastle 500 from March 10-12, 2023.

All the shakedown and test days will be open to the public.

GALLERY: Renders of Gen3 Supercars