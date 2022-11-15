GALLERY: Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Take a look back at the best images from the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix, the final Sprint weekend of the 2022 season.

Kevin Magnussen scored a surprise pole position in Qualifying on Friday before George Russell took out the Saturday afternoon Sprint.

The Brit then went on to claim the Sao Paulo Grand Prix win, his maiden F1 success at the head of a Mercedes one-two.

It proved a controversial race for Red Bull as Max Verstappen refused to play the team game with Sergio Perez, while Ferrari elected not to switch its drivers around as Charles Leclerc chases second in the championship.