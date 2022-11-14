Verstappen unapologetic after refusing to help Perez

Max Verstappen was unapologetic after he refused to help Sergio Perez on the last lap of the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

The Red Bull pair finished sixth and seventh in the race after the Dutchman was allowed by his team-mate in the closing laps in the hope of stealing points from Charles Leclerc.

The Ferrari driver, who is now tied on points with Perez in the drivers’ championship, finished the race fourth.

Verstappen had a turbulent race in Interlagos, clashing with Lewis Hamilton and dropping to the rear of the field after stopping for a new front wing.

A late Safety Car brought him back into contention while Perez struggled for pace following his final stop.

The pair found themselves together on track in the closing laps, with the world champion-elect allowed to pass but told on the last lap that, if he couldn’t take fifth from Fernando Alonso, to cede sixth back to his team-mate.

Verstappen refused to help Perez in what many have taken to be a power struggle between team boss Christian Horner and his star driver.

“We all sat together before I came here. We put everything on the table,” Verstappen explained post-race.

“Of course, I understand from Checo’s [Perez’s] side he’s disappointed, but I also gave my reasons about why I didn’t do it, about something that happened in the past.

“That’s why I think finally, we all sat together and talked about it. And I think as a team we understand and we have to move forward.”

While he wouldn’t reveal the root of the issue, it’s believed to stem back to Perez’s crash during Qualifying at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Mexican drew a late red flag after losing control at Portier as Verstappen was on a late flying lap, going on to win the race.

Of the Interlagos incident, Horner was also keen to put it behind the team when he fronted the media post-race.

“We discussed it, obviously behind closed doors – or the drivers discussed it,” he said.

“As a team, our focus very much going into Abu Dhabi with Charles and Checo tied on points is to do our best that we can to support Checo to achieve second place.

“Max’s obviously made that commitment as well, so as far as we’re concerned it’s about looking forward, not looking backwards.”

While it has won four constructors’ titles and five drivers’ championships previously, Red Bull has never had its drivers finish first and second in the championship.

Perez held a five-point advantage over Leclerc for second in the drivers’ standings heading into the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Though he leaves Brazil tied on points, he technically trails Leclerc on countback by virtue of the Ferrari driver’s three wins in 2022.

A frustrated Perez had little to say on the matter when he was asked about it by Sky Sports.

“Nothing to say, really. After all I’ve done for him, it’s a bit disappointing, to be honest,” he quipped.

Verstappen was in a feisty mood in Brazil, having also clashed with Lewis Hamilton.

The pair came together on the apex of Turn 2 shortly after the initial Safety Car restart, forcing the Mercedes driver off the road and breaking the Dutchman’s front wing.

Officials deemed Verstappen to be at fault, handing him a five-second time penalty.

“I just felt that soon as I was going next to him, he had no intention to leave me space,” he said.

“If you don’t leave me space, then we’re just going to collide.

“For him, it ruined his chance to win the race,” he added.

“Of course, the Safety Car [meant] he still had an opportunity.

“I thought after last year, we maybe forget about it, we can finally race.

“First of all, when I went side-by-side, I thought ‘okay, let’s have a good race’, but then, I mean, you feel it with a driver, if he’s going to leave you space or not.

“There was zero intention to leave me space.”

For his part, Hamilton is not concerned at the implication that there remains a lingering issue between the 2021 world championship rivals.

“I’m not concerned,” the Mercedes driver said.

“I think it’s natural when you have the success and the numbers kind of on your chest that you become a bit of a target.

“But it’s okay. It’s nothing that I have not dealt with before.”