Results: Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 14th November, 2022 - 6:58am

Full results from the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix from Interlagos.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 71
2 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team +1.529s
3 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +4.051s
4 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +8.441s
5 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team +9.561s
6 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +10.056s
7 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +14.080s
8 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team +18.690s
9 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team +22.552s
10 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team +23.552s
11 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team +26.183s
12 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri +26.867s
13 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team +29.325s
14 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team +29.899s
15 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing +36.016s
16 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +37.038s
17 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri +1 lap
18 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team DNF
19 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team DNF
20 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team DNF

