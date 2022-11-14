Porsche Carrera Cup champ impresses in Bahrain

Australian Porsche driver Harri Jones has impressed on debut in the opening round of the Porsche Sprint Challenge Middle East in Bahrain.

The 2022 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Championship winner joined Lechner Racing, the official partner for the one-make race series, for the fixture at the Bahrain International Circuit, held in support of the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship season finale.

The outing followed two days of official testing in Bahrain with the Austrian team, with the Queenslander impressing enough to receive an invitation to compete in the race meeting.

Jones impressed with early pace, finishing second in the free practice sessions, before finishing in the same position in Qualifying ahead of the dual 12-lap encounters.

He dropped back to seventh in Race 1, before recovering five spots to finish second in Race 2.

“I’ve had such a great time racing in the Middle East with the Porsche Sprint Challenge,” Jones said.

“I’ve gained a lot of experience, met some awesome people, and made a lot of great memories.

“Thank you so much Lechner Racing and BWT Global for handing me the keys to the beautiful pink machine, I’ve savoured every moment.

“Full steam ahead.”

Jones said the outing was the perfect preparation for the Porsche Junior Shootout.

“This has been the opportunity of a lifetime for me,” he added.

“Such an awesome track and a fantastic team.

“The car, track, and country have all been amazing.”

The Porsche Junior Shootout will take place on November 22.