Final Starting Grid: Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix
The final starting grid for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, including all penalties
Check out the final starting grid for the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix from Interlagos, including all penalties.
Kevin Magnussen was left speechless after the surprise result which handed him, and Haas, their first F1 pole position.
George Russell won the Sprint on Saturday afternoon while a penalty for Carlos Sainz will drop him from second to seventh.
Following the Sprint, Alonso received a five-second time penalty for his clash with Esteban Ocon at the end of Lap 1, relegating him to 18th.
Changes to Yuki Tsunoda’s car under parc ferme saw the Scuderia AlphaTauri driver relegated to a pit lane start.
Starting Grid: Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix
|
|1. George Russell
Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|
|
|3. Max Verstappen
Red Bull Racing
|4. Sergio Perez
Red Bull Racing
|
|
|5. Charles Leclerc
Scuderia Ferrari
|6. Lando Norris
McLaren F1 Team
|
|
|7. Carlos Sainz
Scuderia Ferrari
|8. Kevin Magnussen
Haas F1 Team
|
|
|9. Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin F1 Team
|10. Pierre Gasly
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|
|
|11. Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren F1 Team
|12. Mick Schumacher
Haas F1 Team
|
|
|13. Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|14. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|
|
|15. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin F1 Team
|16. Esteban Ocon
Alpine F1 Team
|
|
|17. Fernando Alonso
Alpine F1 Team
|18. Nicholas Latifi
Williams Racing
|
|
|19. Alex Albon
Williams Racing
|Pit Lane. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|
