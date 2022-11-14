Final Starting Grid: Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Check out the final starting grid for the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix from Interlagos, including all penalties.

Following Qualifying, check out the provisional starting grid for the Sprint at the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix from Interlagos.

Kevin Magnussen was left speechless after the surprise result which handed him, and Haas, their first F1 pole position.

George Russell won the Sprint on Saturday afternoon while a penalty for Carlos Sainz will drop him from second to seventh.

Following the Sprint, Alonso received a five-second time penalty for his clash with Esteban Ocon at the end of Lap 1, relegating him to 18th.

Changes to Yuki Tsunoda’s car under parc ferme saw the Scuderia AlphaTauri driver relegated to a pit lane start.

Starting Grid: Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix