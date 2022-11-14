> News > Formula 1

Final Starting Grid: Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 14th November, 2022 - 4:40am
Check out the final starting grid for the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix from Interlagos, including all penalties.

Kevin Magnussen was left speechless after the surprise result which handed him, and Haas, their first F1 pole position.

George Russell won the Sprint on Saturday afternoon while a penalty for Carlos Sainz will drop him from second to seventh.

Following the Sprint, Alonso received a five-second time penalty for his clash with Esteban Ocon at the end of Lap 1, relegating him to 18th.

Changes to Yuki Tsunoda’s car under parc ferme saw the Scuderia AlphaTauri driver relegated to a pit lane start.

Starting Grid: Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix

1. George Russell
Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
3. Max Verstappen
Red Bull Racing
4. Sergio Perez
Red Bull Racing
5. Charles Leclerc
Scuderia Ferrari
6. Lando Norris
McLaren F1 Team
7. Carlos Sainz
Scuderia Ferrari
8. Kevin Magnussen
Haas F1 Team
9. Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin F1 Team
10. Pierre Gasly
Scuderia AlphaTauri
11. Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren F1 Team
12. Mick Schumacher
Haas F1 Team
13. Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo F1 Team
14. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo F1 Team
15. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin F1 Team
16. Esteban Ocon
Alpine F1 Team
17. Fernando Alonso
Alpine F1 Team
18. Nicholas Latifi
Williams Racing
19. Alex Albon
Williams Racing
Pit Lane. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri

