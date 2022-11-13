The Bend Dragway lays asphalt ahead of 2023 opening

The Bend Motorsport Park in South Australia has begun laying asphalt in preparation for the brand-new Bend Dragway precinct due to open in 2023.

Construction of the $30-million project had been delayed due to adverse weather, however is back on schedule for its first event planned for March next year.

In addition to the asphalt surface for the braking area, the facility will include a one-kilometre strip with the latest timing equipment as well as LED lighting for night events.

“We want to be finished, ready to run in early 2023, but the weather has caused us lots of issues,” said Stephen Bettes, the newly appointed Dragway Precinct General Manager.

“Lots of prolonging of work, but the asphalt team are all out here today … some areas of the track were flooded yesterday, but they’re back here again today and they will finish this program on schedule [the braking area].”

“There is no finish date locked in at this time, but the date will be determined in three or four weeks.”

The build of a 1000sqm burnout pad, staging areas and more than three hectares of paddock area have also commenced, along with auditorium-style terraced seating.

Construction of the South Australian motorsport precinct begun in 2016 with the main circuit completed and opened in 2018. This has since been accompanied by a four-wheel drive track, rallying, driver training and karting facilities, as well as accommodation offerings.

The addition of drag racing brings yet another form of motorsport to the venue.

“The whole concept of this dragway is to run as many facets as possible of the sport of drag racing that we can, and the facility will run most weekends in a year,” said Bettes.

“We also will be looking to provide private test days, corporate activities, training days, driver and ride experience days during the week, and weekends at the Dragway. It’s going to be a fully operational drag racing facility that will cater to every aspect of the sport.”