TCR Race 2 red-flagged amid poor weather

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Sunday 13th November, 2022 - 9:40am

Race 2 of Round 7 of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series has been suspended amid poor weather conditions at Bathurst.

The field headed off under Safety Car for Lap 1 of the contest at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International, but they did not make it back to the control line before red flags started to wave.

More to follow

