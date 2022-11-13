Supercars driver Cam Waters tests open-wheeler at Winton

Supercars driver Cam Waters has tested a Hyper Racer X1 open-wheeler at Winton Raceway.

The Tickford Racing Ford Mustang driver completed 20 number of laps around the Victoria circuit yesterday, which hosted the AASA-sanctioned Victorian Motor Racing Championships.

In an exploratory run of the X1, Waters posted the fastest lap achieved by the X1 around the 2.02km circuit, posting a best time of 1:16.7, significantly faster than the Hyper Racer X1 website’s suggestion that the vehicle is easily capable of a 1:18.2.

“The X1 is nimble, fast and mega responsive and generates incredible grip, and despite not having driven an open-wheel car since I raced a Mygale Formula 3 at Hidden Valley in 2012, I quickly felt comfortable and pushed as hard as I could,” Waters said.

“The Turn 5 sweeper really saw the car come into its own and being flat in fifth gear through that section of the track with the car all loaded up was a heap of fun.”

The X1 is powered by a 145kW Suzuki Hayabusa GSX1340R engine using a six-speed sequential transmission, weighs a claimed 390kg and features proper ground effects bodywork.

Waters drive in the X1 follows comments from Dick Johnson Racing’s Ryan Story that Supercars competitors who pursue drives in other categories will have an advantage driving the new Gen3 Supercars in 2023. Story specifically noted the extra racing activities of both Waters and 2022 Supercars Champion, Shane van Gisbergen, as beneficial.

Van Gisbergen has competed in the New Zealand Grand Prix, sports cars as well as a stunning debut in WRC2, where he finished ninth overall at Rally New Zealand.

There’s no suggestion that it’s a prelude to Waters competing in the car, although Tickford Racing hasn’t restricted the Mildura driver racing other machinery. Waters competed in this year’s Bathurst 12-hour, sharing an Audi R8 with David Reynolds and Tony Bates, while the Supercars driver is already committed to a Speedway program over the summer having competed in the Northline Speedway titles in August.

Speedway is also an area that former Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin will dabble as a team owner at the 50th anniversary edition of the Grand Annual Sprint Car Classic next January in Warrnambool, Victoria.

“I would love to have another steer of it at some stage and I think it would be an awesome piece of kit at Phillip Island and Tailem Bend,” Waters said.

“I really have to thank Jon and Dean [Crooke, designers and builders of the X1] for giving me the chance to have a steer. the build quality and design thinking that has gone into the car is top rate, and I’m not surprised to hear they are selling plenty.”