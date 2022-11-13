Check out the provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix from Interlagos.

Following Qualifying, check out the provisional starting grid for the Sprint at the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix from Interlagos.

Kevin Magnussen was left speechless after the surprise result which handed him, and Haas, their first F1 pole position.

George Russell won the Sprint on Saturday afternoon while a penalty for Carlos Sainz will drop him from second to seventh.

Further penalties are possible with Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon, Daniel Ricciardo, Guanyu Zhou, Lewis Hamilton, and Pierre Gasly all facing post-Sprint investigations.

The grid therefore remains provisional pending the outcome of those matters.

Update: Alonso has been handed a five-second time penalty for his clash with Esteban Ocon at the end of Lap 1, relegating him to 18th.

Starting Grid: Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix