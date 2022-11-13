Starting Grid: Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix

> News > Formula 1

The provisional starting grid for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Kevin Magnussen was left speechless after the surprise result which handed him, and Haas, their first F1 pole position.

George Russell won the Sprint on Saturday afternoon while a penalty for Carlos Sainz will drop him from second to seventh.

Further penalties are possible with Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon, Daniel Ricciardo, Guanyu Zhou, Lewis Hamilton, and Pierre Gasly all facing post-Sprint investigations.

The grid therefore remains provisional pending the outcome of those matters.

Update: Alonso has been handed a five-second time penalty for his clash with Esteban Ocon at the end of Lap 1, relegating him to 18th.

1. George Russell
Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
3. Max Verstappen
Red Bull Racing
4. Sergio Perez
Red Bull Racing
5. Charles Leclerc
Scuderia Ferrari
6. Lando Norris
McLaren F1 Team
7. Carlos Sainz
Scuderia Ferrari
8. Kevin Magnussen
Haas F1 Team
9. Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin F1 Team
10. Pierre Gasly
Scuderia AlphaTauri
11. Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren F1 Team
12. Mick Schumacher
Haas F1 Team
13. Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo F1 Team
14. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo F1 Team
15. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
16. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin F1 Team
17. Esteban Ocon
Alpine F1 Team
18. Fernando Alonso
Alpine F1 Team
19. Nicholas Latifi
Williams Racing
20. Alex Albon
Williams Racing

