Starting Grid: Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix Sprint

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 13th November, 2022 - 5:30am
The grid for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix Sprint

The grid for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix Sprint has been set

Following Qualifying, check out the provisional starting grid for the Sprint at the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix from Interlagos.

Kevin Magnussen was left speechless after the surprise result which handed him, and Haas, their first F1 pole position.

The Sprint will begin at 16:30 local time on Saturday (20:30 BST/14:30 ET/06:30 AEDT Sunday).

1. Kevin Magnussen
Haas F1 Team
2. Max Verstappen
Red Bull Racing
3. George Russell
Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
4. Lando Norris
McLaren F1 Team
5. Carlos Sainz
Scuderia Ferrari
6. Esteban Ocon
Alpine F1 Team
7. Fernando Alonso
Alpine F1 Team
8. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
9. Sergio Perez
Red Bull Racing
10. Charles Leclerc
Scuderia Ferrari
11. Alex Albon
Williams Racing
12. Pierre Gasly
Scuderia AlphaTauri
13. Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin F1 Team
14. Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren F1 Team
15. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin F1 Team
16. Nicholas Latifi
Williams Racing
17. Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo F1 Team
18. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo F1 Team
19. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
20. Mick Schumacher
Haas F1 Team

