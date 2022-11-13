Following Qualifying, check out the provisional starting grid for the Sprint at the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix from Interlagos.

Kevin Magnussen was left speechless after the surprise result which handed him, and Haas, their first F1 pole position.

The Sprint will begin at 16:30 local time on Saturday (20:30 BST/14:30 ET/06:30 AEDT Sunday).

Starting Grid: Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix Sprint