Starting Grid: Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix Sprint
The grid for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix Sprint has been set
Following Qualifying, check out the provisional starting grid for the Sprint at the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix from Interlagos.
Kevin Magnussen was left speechless after the surprise result which handed him, and Haas, their first F1 pole position.
The Sprint will begin at 16:30 local time on Saturday (20:30 BST/14:30 ET/06:30 AEDT Sunday).
Starting Grid: Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix Sprint
|
|1. Kevin Magnussen
Haas F1 Team
|2. Max Verstappen
Red Bull Racing
|
|
|3. George Russell
Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|4. Lando Norris
McLaren F1 Team
|
|
|5. Carlos Sainz
Scuderia Ferrari
|6. Esteban Ocon
Alpine F1 Team
|
|
|7. Fernando Alonso
Alpine F1 Team
|8. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|
|
|9. Sergio Perez
Red Bull Racing
|10. Charles Leclerc
Scuderia Ferrari
|
|
|11. Alex Albon
Williams Racing
|12. Pierre Gasly
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|
|
|13. Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin F1 Team
|14. Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren F1 Team
|
|
|15. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin F1 Team
|16. Nicholas Latifi
Williams Racing
|
|
|17. Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|18. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|
|
|19. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|20. Mick Schumacher
Haas F1 Team
|
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]