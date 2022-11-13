> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix Sprint

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 13th November, 2022 - 7:34am

Full results from the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix Sprint at Interlagos.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 24
2 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +3.995s
3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team +4.492s
4 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +10.494s
5 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +11.855s
6 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +13.133s
7 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team +25.624s
8 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team +28.768s
9 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team +30.218s
10 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri +34.170s
11 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team +39.395s
12 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team +41.159s
13 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team +41.763s
14 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team +42.338s
15 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team +48.985s
16 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri +50.306s
17 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team +50.700s
18 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team +51.756s
19 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +76.850s
20 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing DNF

