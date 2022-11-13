> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Free Practice 2

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 13th November, 2022 - 3:38am

Full results from Free Practice 2 at the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix from Interlagos.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 27 1:14.604
2 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 36 1:14.788 +0.184s
3 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 31 1:14.916 +0.312s
4 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 29 1:15.049 +0.445s
5 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 30 1:15.098 +0.494s
6 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 32 1:15.137 +0.533s
7 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 31 1:15.636 +1.032s
8 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 40 1:15.684 +1.080s
9 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 37 1:15.815 +1.211s
10 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 24 1:15.851 +1.247s
11 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 37 1:15.856 +1.252s
12 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 31 1:15.865 +1.261s
13 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 36 1:15.868 +1.264s
14 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 28 1:15.994 +1.390s
15 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 33 1:16.047 +1.443s
16 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 33 1:16.181 +1.577s
17 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 42 1:16.263 +1.659s
18 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 43 1:16.400 +1.796s
19 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 36 1:16.468 +1.864s
20 45 Logan Sargeant Williams Racing 28 1:16.480 +1.876s

