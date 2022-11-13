Results: Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Free Practice 2
Full results from Free Practice 2 at the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix from Interlagos.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|27
|1:14.604
|
|2
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|36
|1:14.788
|+0.184s
|3
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|31
|1:14.916
|+0.312s
|4
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|29
|1:15.049
|+0.445s
|5
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|30
|1:15.098
|+0.494s
|6
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|32
|1:15.137
|+0.533s
|7
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|31
|1:15.636
|+1.032s
|8
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|40
|1:15.684
|+1.080s
|9
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|37
|1:15.815
|+1.211s
|10
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|24
|1:15.851
|+1.247s
|11
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|37
|1:15.856
|+1.252s
|12
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|31
|1:15.865
|+1.261s
|13
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|36
|1:15.868
|+1.264s
|14
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|28
|1:15.994
|+1.390s
|15
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|33
|1:16.047
|+1.443s
|16
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|33
|1:16.181
|+1.577s
|17
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|42
|1:16.263
|+1.659s
|18
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|43
|1:16.400
|+1.796s
|19
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|36
|1:16.468
|+1.864s
|20
|45
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams Racing
|28
|1:16.480
|+1.876s
