Cox gets penalty after Bathurst TCR Race 1 clash

Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series title contender Jordan Cox has been hit with a penalty after Race 1 at Bathurst.

He had drawn the ire of Luke King following a clash in the latter stages of that encounter, when he fired his Peugeot up the inside of the #2 Hyundai at The Cutting.

King indicated he would request a review and it is understood that a stewards hearing was held in the hours after the race over a charge of careless driving.

Cox has now been given a five-second penalty and is classified 14th in the final results, three positions behind series leader Tony D’Alberto.

Furthermore, given he was ninth at the chequered flag, the Garry Rogers Motorsport driver misses out on a grid inversion for Race 2 which would have put him on the front row and heaped more pressure on D’Alberto.

He also drops to third in the series standings, behind Will Brown.

The latter gained a position in the Race 1 classification when Michael Caruso was also given a five-second penalty, with his name having also been mentioned by Cox about an incident on Mountain Straight.

Caruso is now classified 10th in Race 1, and hence will start Race 2 from first position.

That contest takes place at 09:25 local time/AEDT, as part of the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International.

Results: Race 1 Updated

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Laps Race time 1 130 HMO Customer Racing Bailey Sweeny Hyundai i30N 18 44:34.9975 2 8 Schaeffler GRM Dylan O’Keeffe Peugeot 308 TCR 18 44:36.8832 3 11 HMO Customer Racing Nathan Morcom Hyundai i30N 18 44:38.3970 4 18 Team Valvoline GRM Aaron Cameron Peugeot 308 TCR 18 44:41.9759 5 71 Burson Auto Parts Racing Ben Bargwanna Peugeot 308 TCR 18 44:42.1763 6 999 MPC Team LIQUI MOLY William Brown Audi RS 3 18 44:43.5158 7 14 Forza Brakes Motorsport Lachlan Mineeff Audi RS 3 18 44:44.7207 8 20 Peugeot Sport GRM Teddy Clairet Peugeot 308 18 44:47.5181 9 30 HMO Customer Racing Josh Buchan Hyundai i30N 18 44:47.8794 10 10 Ashley Seward Motorsport Michael Caruso Alfa Romeo Giulietta 18 44:47.9891 11 50 Honda Wall Racing Tony D’Alberto Honda Civic Type R 18 44:48.6444 12 41 Valvoline Racing GRM Kody Garland Renault Megane RS 18 44:50.3585 13 15 Michael Clemente Motorsport Michael Clemente Audi RS 3 18 44:50.7612 14 33 Swyftx GRM Jordan Cox Peugeot 308 TCR 18 44:51.4822 15 22 Melbourne Performance Centre Iain McDougall Audi RS 3 18 44:53.4404 16 34 LMCT+ Racing GRM James Moffat Renault Megane RS 18 45:56.5180 17 2 MOUTAI /Zip Pay Luke King Hyundai i30N 18 47:27.2647 DNF 9 AWC MPC Racing Jay Hanson Audi RS 3 16 40:04.2521 DNF 110 Team Soutar Motorsport Zac Soutar Honda Civic Type R 9 21:16.6920

