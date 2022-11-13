Cox gets penalty after Bathurst TCR Race 1 clash
Jordan Cox. Picture: Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series
Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series title contender Jordan Cox has been hit with a penalty after Race 1 at Bathurst.
He had drawn the ire of Luke King following a clash in the latter stages of that encounter, when he fired his Peugeot up the inside of the #2 Hyundai at The Cutting.
King indicated he would request a review and it is understood that a stewards hearing was held in the hours after the race over a charge of careless driving.
Cox has now been given a five-second penalty and is classified 14th in the final results, three positions behind series leader Tony D’Alberto.
Furthermore, given he was ninth at the chequered flag, the Garry Rogers Motorsport driver misses out on a grid inversion for Race 2 which would have put him on the front row and heaped more pressure on D’Alberto.
He also drops to third in the series standings, behind Will Brown.
The latter gained a position in the Race 1 classification when Michael Caruso was also given a five-second penalty, with his name having also been mentioned by Cox about an incident on Mountain Straight.
Caruso is now classified 10th in Race 1, and hence will start Race 2 from first position.
That contest takes place at 09:25 local time/AEDT, as part of the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International.
All races are live and ad-free on Stan Sport.
Results: Race 1 Updated
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|Laps
|Race time
|1
|130
|HMO Customer Racing
|Bailey Sweeny
|Hyundai i30N
|18
|44:34.9975
|2
|8
|Schaeffler GRM
|Dylan O’Keeffe
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|18
|44:36.8832
|3
|11
|HMO Customer Racing
|Nathan Morcom
|Hyundai i30N
|18
|44:38.3970
|4
|18
|Team Valvoline GRM
|Aaron Cameron
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|18
|44:41.9759
|5
|71
|Burson Auto Parts Racing
|Ben Bargwanna
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|18
|44:42.1763
|6
|999
|MPC Team LIQUI MOLY
|William Brown
|Audi RS 3
|18
|44:43.5158
|7
|14
|Forza Brakes Motorsport
|Lachlan Mineeff
|Audi RS 3
|18
|44:44.7207
|8
|20
|Peugeot Sport GRM
|Teddy Clairet
|Peugeot 308
|18
|44:47.5181
|9
|30
|HMO Customer Racing
|Josh Buchan
|Hyundai i30N
|18
|44:47.8794
|10
|10
|Ashley Seward Motorsport
|Michael Caruso
|Alfa Romeo Giulietta
|18
|44:47.9891
|11
|50
|Honda Wall Racing
|Tony D’Alberto
|Honda Civic Type R
|18
|44:48.6444
|12
|41
|Valvoline Racing GRM
|Kody Garland
|Renault Megane RS
|18
|44:50.3585
|13
|15
|Michael Clemente Motorsport
|Michael Clemente
|Audi RS 3
|18
|44:50.7612
|14
|33
|Swyftx GRM
|Jordan Cox
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|18
|44:51.4822
|15
|22
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|Iain McDougall
|Audi RS 3
|18
|44:53.4404
|16
|34
|LMCT+ Racing GRM
|James Moffat
|Renault Megane RS
|18
|45:56.5180
|17
|2
|MOUTAI /Zip Pay
|Luke King
|Hyundai i30N
|18
|47:27.2647
|DNF
|9
|AWC MPC Racing
|Jay Hanson
|Audi RS 3
|16
|40:04.2521
|DNF
|110
|Team Soutar Motorsport
|Zac Soutar
|Honda Civic Type R
|9
|21:16.6920
Series points Updated
|Pos
|Driver
|Pts
|1
|Tony D’Alberto
|676
|2
|William Brown
|627
|3
|Jordan Cox
|625
|4
|Josh Buchan
|604
|5
|Dylan O’Keeffe
|577
|6
|Zac Soutar
|565
|7
|Bailey Sweeny
|541
|8
|Nathan Morcom
|536
|9
|Ben Bargwanna
|535
|10
|Jay Hanson
|533
|11
|Aaron Cameron
|522
|12
|Michael Caruso
|480
|13
|James Moffat
|402
|14
|Lachlan Mineeff
|388
|15
|Michael Clemente
|347
|16
|Luke King
|319
|17
|Brad Shiels
|317
|18
|Iain McDougall
|316
|19
|Kody Garland
|268
|20
|Fabian Coulthard
|255
|21
|Braydan Willmington
|234
|22
|Liam McAdam
|103
|23
|Tim Slade
|59
|24
|Eddie Maguire
|58
|25
|Teddy Clairet
|40
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]