Alpine agrees to early Piastri release

Andreas Seidl has announced that Alpine has agreed to release Oscar Piastri early, clearing the path for him to join his new team earlier than expected.

The Australian has been sidelined since his decision to join the Woking squad for 2023 was made public, with Jack Doohan picking up much of the slack in terms of Alpine’s Reserve Driver duties since.

Discussions surrounding his immediate future had been ongoing for some time with a resolution now confirmed.

Piastri’s release by Alpine means he will make his maiden appearance as a McLaren driver at the post-season test following next weekend’s Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

More to follow