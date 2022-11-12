Triple Eight GT crashes out of Bathurst qualifying

A Triple-Eight Mercedes-AMG GT3 has ended up on its roof in the first qualifying hit-out for the Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS field at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International.

The #88 had been third-fastest with Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim onboard before he set a personal-best first sector after the clock had expired on the 15-minute session.

It would not complete the lap, ending up on its roof at Brock’s Skyline with co-driver Jamie Whincup watching on.

Earlier in the session, Brad Schumacher set the early pace, clocking a 2:10.0687 to top the timesheets before consolidating with a 2:06.98s with 10 minutes to go. He then reeled off a 2:05.6800s as track conditions improved.

The Bathurst local was well clear of second-fastest Triple Eight Mercedes-AMG of Abu Bakar Ibrahim’s 2:10.20s, which would improve to a 2:08.2600s, but Schumacher’s biggest challenger for top spot was the sister #888 car of Jefri Ibrahim.

With less than a minute to go in the session, the #888 and #55 both sliced significant chunks from their lap times but remained one and two in the order. Schumacher’s time came down to 2:05.30s on his sixth and final lap of the circuit, with Ibrahim posting a 2:07.06s for second spot.

The #88’s earlier time was good enough for third place, with Marcel Zalloura in fourth was the quickest of the GT trophy cars with a 2:08.9656s.

Supercars driver Jack Smith watched co-driver Tim Miles take seventh in the SCT Audi R8 LMS Evo 2.

This being a Motorsport Australia Endurance Championship round, the grid is set on the basis of aggregate times from Qualifying 1 and Qualifying 2, the latter of which is yet to run.

The three-hour race takes place tomorrow, and will be streamed live and ad-free on Stan Sport.