TCR contender set to come under investigation over Cutting incident

Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series title contender Jordan Cox is set to come under investigation for a controversial pass on Luke King in Race 1 at Bathurst.

The Garry Rogers Motorsport driver closed to 35 points behind series leader Tony D’Alberto after finishing ninth in the opener at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International.

As it stands, he would start Race 2 from the front row due to the top 10 grid inversion, while D’Alberto would line up where he finished Race 1 at Mount Panorama, in 12th.

However, Cox could lose that position if King gets his way.

The Hyundai driver took umbrage at a hip-and-shoulder move at The Cutting on Lap 17 while battling over 10th position, which left him with a puncture, and indicated he will request a review.

“I got him on the restart [from a Safety Car period], he could see we were quicker, all he had to do was be patient,” said Cox on the Stan Sport stream.

“Then he’s just shoved it up the inside at 2 [Actually The Cutting] and barged us out of the way; caused a flat tyre and a damaged rim and damaged side skirts.

“We got rapped over the knuckles at Sandown for some very small incidents and we almost had a huge Turn 1 shunt with [Michael] Caruso moving over on us going up Mountain Straight.

“Usually, I wouldn’t be this upset, but I’m just over getting bashed around.

“I’ve had a lot of damage on that car this year and it’s just pointless shit, so it’s just not needed.

“I haven’t seen the incidents myself but we’re filling in forms, because if Alex [Davison, Driving Standards Advisor] wants to hand penalties out, then I’m going to go for it and give him some paper to look at.”

In response, Cox said, “Luke’s a friend, I like him, he’s a bloody good racer, but I’m going for the championship [and] I needed that place, so I went for it.

“Alex told us in the drivers’ briefing what the rules were and I stuck to it and I pulled the move off.

“So, I’m sorry then he got damage; we just want to race hard and have a crack so, fortunately for me, it came off a bit better off and we got that critical position and start at the front for tomorrow’s top 10.”

A time penalty of two seconds or more would put the Peugeot driver back out of the top 10 and hence give D’Alberto a much better chance at damage minimisation in the final two races of the season.

It had already been a bruising day for Cox, who collided with team-mate James Moffat in Qualifying 1 when he tried to pass on Mountain Straight as the latter was weaving to warm up tyres.

Officials opted to take no action over that incident, and both would take the start.

Race 2 gets underway tomorrow at 09:25 local time/AEDT.