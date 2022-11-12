Supercheap Auto Bathurst International confirmed for TCR World Tour

The inaugural TCR World Tour will include a round at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International next year, the category’s global boss has confirmed.

In a somewhat similar fashion to the Intercontinental GT Challenge, the TCR World Tour will take in nine rounds across a number of competitions, an initiative which will follow the shutdown of WTCR this year.

Australia broadly had already been identified as hosting a stop on the tour and now the not unexpected news that Mount Panorama will be one of the venues has been made official.

The news was confirmed by WSC Group President Marcello Lotti, who is indeed in attendance this weekend at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International.

That will be one of two rounds Down Under, although the other is yet to be announced.

“When planning the TCR World Tour, it was a natural decision for us to involve the TCR Australia Series and the Bathurst International as part of it,” declared Lotti.

“As soon as I arrived at Mount Panorama this weekend, I realised why this circuit is regarded as one of the best in the world and why all international drivers want to race here.

“I have been for a lap of the track. It is unbelievable, and for me, it was clear that we have made the right decision to confirm that TCR World Tour will race here next year and beyond.

“Having TCR World Tour come to Bathurst will make many of the world’s best TCR drivers dreams come true.

“And the fans will be the winners too, seeing a truly international field of cars racing against the very strong TCR Australia Series teams.”

A minimum international entrants will descend on Mount Panorama, with full-time local entrants also guaranteed a place on the grid.

Australian Racing Group Chief Operating Officer Liam Curkpatrick said, “This is an unbelievable endorsement for the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, having the new TCR World Tour as part of next year’s season.

“We have not seen an international field of touring cars compete at Mount Panorama in 25 years, so it will really put Bathurst back on the map.

“There is no better place to host TCR World Tour, and we’re looking forward to confirming the details of the second event that will only add to the value for our TCR Australia entrants.”

In addition to the two Australian rounds, there will be four in Europe, two in America, and one in Asia.

Comtoyou Racing is the first confirmed team, and will run at least four Audis in the TCR World Tour.

An Audi driver fielded by Melbourne Performance Centre, Jay Hanson, is on pole for this afternoon’s first race of Round 7 of Supercheap Auto TCR Australia.

That gets underway at 16:00 local time/AEDT, and will be streamed live and ad-free on Stan Sport.