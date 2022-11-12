Schumacher and Slade on GT World Challenge Bathurst Pole

The Audi R8 of Brad Schumacher and Tim Slade will start from Pole Position for Sunday’s three-hour Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia enduro at Mount Panorama.

The second session saw the Pro drivers take to the track after a delay caused by the #888 crashing at Brock Skyline, leaving Jamie Whincup out of the session and the remainder of the weekend.

Of the Pro drivers, Triple Eight’s Broc Feeney was first to lay down a benchmark time, leading the field with a 2:04.7540 ahead of Tim Slade’s Audi with a 2:06.67.

It was Jordan Love in the Harrolds Volante Rosso Mercedes-AMG GT that was first into the 2:03s, taking the top spot with a 2:03.35. Feeney was the only other driver to make it into the 2:03s during the session, missing out on the fastest time by 0.350s with a 2:03.39 for second.

Slade improved to a 2:04.09 to be third fastest, and with the grid determined by the aggregate of Pro and Am lap times, this was good enough to score he and Schumacher pole for tomorrow’s race.

The Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS is part of the inaugural Supercheap Auto Bathurst International at Mount Panorama this weekend.

The GT World Challenge Race start is 10:40am tomorrow morning.