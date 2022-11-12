> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix Grand Prix, Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 12th November, 2022 - 7:23am

Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix from Interlagos.

Pos Num Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3
1 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 1:13.954 1:11.410 1:11.674
2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:13.625 1:10.881 1:11.877
3 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 1:14.427 1:11.318 1:12.059
4 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 1:13.106 1:11.377 1:12.263
5 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 1:14.680 1:10.890 1:12.357
6 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 1:14.663 1:11.587 1:12.425
7 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 1:13.542 1:11.394 1:12.504
8 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 1:13.403 1:11.539 1:12.611
9 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 1:13.613 1:11.456 1:15.601
10 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 1:14.486 1:10.950 0:00.000
11 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 1:14.324 1:11.631
12 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:14.371 1:11.675
13 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 1:13.597 1:11.678
14 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 1:14.931 1:12.140
15 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 1:14.398 1:12.210
16 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 1:15.095
17 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 1:15.197
18 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 1:15.486
19 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:16.264
20 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 1:16.361

