Results: Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix Grand Prix, Qualifying
Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix from Interlagos.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|1:13.954
|1:11.410
|1:11.674
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|1:13.625
|1:10.881
|1:11.877
|3
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|1:14.427
|1:11.318
|1:12.059
|4
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|1:13.106
|1:11.377
|1:12.263
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1:14.680
|1:10.890
|1:12.357
|6
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|1:14.663
|1:11.587
|1:12.425
|7
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|1:13.542
|1:11.394
|1:12.504
|8
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|1:13.403
|1:11.539
|1:12.611
|9
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|1:13.613
|1:11.456
|1:15.601
|10
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1:14.486
|1:10.950
|0:00.000
|11
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|1:14.324
|1:11.631
|
|12
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:14.371
|1:11.675
|
|13
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|1:13.597
|1:11.678
|
|14
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|1:14.931
|1:12.140
|
|15
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|1:14.398
|1:12.210
|
|16
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|1:15.095
|
|
|17
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|1:15.197
|
|
|18
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|1:15.486
|
|
|19
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:16.264
|
|
|20
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|1:16.361
|
|
