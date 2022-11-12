Results: Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix Grand Prix, Free Practice 1
Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix from Interlagos.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|28
|1:11.853
|
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|30
|1:11.857
|+0.004s
|3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|27
|1:11.861
|+0.008s
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|29
|1:12.039
|+0.186s
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|24
|1:12.040
|+0.187s
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|23
|1:12.055
|+0.202s
|7
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|29
|1:12.157
|+0.304s
|8
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|26
|1:12.314
|+0.461s
|9
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|30
|1:12.466
|+0.613s
|10
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|31
|1:12.467
|+0.614s
|11
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|24
|1:12.554
|+0.701s
|12
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|28
|1:12.633
|+0.780s
|13
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|29
|1:12.705
|+0.852s
|14
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|25
|1:12.759
|+0.906s
|15
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|27
|1:12.955
|+1.102s
|16
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|24
|1:12.997
|+1.144s
|17
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|31
|1:13.019
|+1.166s
|18
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|29
|1:13.115
|+1.262s
|19
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|31
|1:13.347
|+1.494s
|20
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|27
|1:13.359
|+1.506s
