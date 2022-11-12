> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix Grand Prix, Free Practice 1

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 12th November, 2022 - 3:35am

Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix from Interlagos.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 28 1:11.853
2 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 30 1:11.857 +0.004s
3 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 27 1:11.861 +0.008s
4 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 29 1:12.039 +0.186s
5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 24 1:12.040 +0.187s
6 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 23 1:12.055 +0.202s
7 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 29 1:12.157 +0.304s
8 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 26 1:12.314 +0.461s
9 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 30 1:12.466 +0.613s
10 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 31 1:12.467 +0.614s
11 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 24 1:12.554 +0.701s
12 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 28 1:12.633 +0.780s
13 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 29 1:12.705 +0.852s
14 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 25 1:12.759 +0.906s
15 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 27 1:12.955 +1.102s
16 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 24 1:12.997 +1.144s
17 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 31 1:13.019 +1.166s
18 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 29 1:13.115 +1.262s
19 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 31 1:13.347 +1.494s
20 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 27 1:13.359 +1.506s

